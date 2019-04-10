The Hawaii Island AJA Veterans Legacy Association is accepting applications for up to two $1,000 scholarships that will be awarded to graduating seniors who plan to continue their post high school education this fall. The scholarships are funded by the Hawaii Island AJA Veteran Legacy Association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community organization dedicated to honoring and perpetuating the legacy of Japanese American veterans who served in World War II.



