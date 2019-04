The Hawaii Fukuoka Kenjin Kai welcomed the “Year of the Boar” at its annual general membership meeting and shinnenkai at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i on Feb. 10. Special guests included former Hawai‘i Gov. George Ariyoshi and his wife Jean, and Consul General of Japan Koichi Ito and his wife Misako.

President Keith Sakuda presided over his second membership meeting as the kenjinkai’s president.