The Hakuoh University Handbell Choir shared its amazing handbell music at a friendship luncheon hosted by Hakuoh vice president and board chair Joji Kamioka on Feb. 19 at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i. The choir also presented free concerts at Central Union Church, Windward Community College and Leeward Community College.



