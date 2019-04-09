RYAN’S TABLE By Ryan Tatsumoto

Unless you live under a rock, you’ve probably seen, or are at least aware of the proliferation of condominiums in the new “live, work and play Kaka‘ako” — ideal living conditions for local families right in the heart of Honolulu, with shops, restaurants and supermarkets all within walking distance.Who am I kidding? Most of those condominiums are for the super-rich, for whom daily trips to Whole Foods is no big deal. I love an occasional trip to Whole Foods in Kailua, but it’s not in the budget of most working-class folks.