Rev. David Nakamoto

Published with Permission

Editor’s note: The Rev. David Nakamoto, retired minister of the Kailua Hongwanji Mission, presented the following talk at a Hanamatsuri program at Kailua Hongwanji in April 2013. Hanamatsuri celebrates the birth of Siddhartha Gautama, who became the historical Shakyamuni Buddha over 2,600 years ago in the Lumbini Garden in India. The earth is said to have trembled in joy and many celestial birds appeared and sang. Additionally, beautiful flowers bloomed, and a sweet, gentle rain bathed the newborn baby.This year’s Hawaii Buddhist Council Hanamatsuri service will be held Sunday, April 7, 9:30 a.m. at the Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin (1727 Pali Hwy.). Dr. Willa Tanabe, professor emeritus of Buddhist art history at the University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa, will be the featured speaker.