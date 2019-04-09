DEAR FRANCES By Frances H. Kakugawa

APRIL

The poets, in droves

Lick their pens, salivating

Over metaphors, turning

Death into life. It must be

National Poetry Month.

— Frances Kakugawa

26 LETTERS

26 letters of the alphabet —

Infinite combinations of words, sentences, paragraphs.

Yet feelings, emotions defy such combinations.

After one exposure

My 3-year-old grandson

Learns and remembers animals, objects, concepts.

My 74-year-old husband can’t remember his phone number.

My frozen anger, ready resentment,

Residue of guilt and remorse

Which letters speak my truth?

My freedom is waning,

My responsibilities waxing.

I need more letters.

— Sally Peters

Sacramento, Calif.

Thank you, Sally, for sharing your poem.