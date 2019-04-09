DEAR FRANCES By Frances H. Kakugawa

APRIL

The poets, in droves
Lick their pens, salivating
Over metaphors, turning
Death into life. It must be
National Poetry Month.

— Frances Kakugawa

26 LETTERS

26 letters of the alphabet —
Infinite combinations of words, sentences, paragraphs.
Yet feelings, emotions defy such combinations.

After one exposure
My 3-year-old grandson
Learns and remembers animals, objects, concepts.
My 74-year-old husband can’t remember his phone number.

My frozen anger, ready resentment,
Residue of guilt and remorse
Which letters speak my truth?

My freedom is waning,
My responsibilities waxing.
I need more letters.

— Sally Peters
Sacramento, Calif.

Thank you, Sally, for sharing your poem.

To see the full content please subscribe to our Basic Online annual subscription.
Log In Subscribe

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR