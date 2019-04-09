DEAR FRANCES By Frances H. Kakugawa
APRIL
The poets, in droves
Lick their pens, salivating
Over metaphors, turning
Death into life. It must be
National Poetry Month.
— Frances Kakugawa
26 LETTERS
26 letters of the alphabet —
Infinite combinations of words, sentences, paragraphs.
Yet feelings, emotions defy such combinations.
After one exposure
My 3-year-old grandson
Learns and remembers animals, objects, concepts.
My 74-year-old husband can’t remember his phone number.
My frozen anger, ready resentment,
Residue of guilt and remorse
Which letters speak my truth?
My freedom is waning,
My responsibilities waxing.
I need more letters.
— Sally Peters
Sacramento, Calif.
Thank you, Sally, for sharing your poem.