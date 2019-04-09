Gerald Kato

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

When he was in his teens, Stephen Miwa was puzzled by his mother’s cryptic remark: “The Miwas are unlucky.” She never explained what she meant, but her words haunted him for decades. After she died, he began exploring his family’s past in order to better understand the Miwas’ journey to find a place to call “home.” “Tadaima! I Am Home: A Transnational Family History,” published late last year by University of Hawai‘i Press, is the story of that journey by the “unlucky” Miwa family.