Scholarship Fundraising Drive Underway to Honor the Engineering Pioneer

Kristen Nemoto Jay

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

As we observe Women’s History Month, we shine the spotlight on a humble and quiet woman who inspired other women like her to chase their dreams.

It’s been a while since Susan Nishioka flipped through the pages of her mother’s special memorabilia album. Its pages are filled with sheet protectors containing sepia toned newspaper articles documenting the life of a pioneer: “Whole Family Practicing Engineers, Wife Included” and “Sex Discrimination in Isles?”

Nishioka flips to another sheet protector and smiles at the headline: “21-Year-Old Girl Is First Woman Student To Graduate From Engineer School at UH.” The May 27, 1950, story in The Honolulu Advertiser by Annabel Damon is about Susan’s late mother, Masako (“Mae”) Nakatani Nishioka. It appears in the newspaper’s Women’s World section.