The MIS Veterans Club held its annual New Year’s gathering and installation at Natsunoya Tea House on Jan. 27. The organization is made up of World War II veterans who served in the Military Intelligence Service in combat and intelligence roles in the Asia-Pacific theater and their descendants. The MIS soldiers contributed much to the war effort and also helped lay the foundation for today’s positive relationship with Japan through their postwar humanity. Their contributions are not widely known, however, because the MIS soldiers were sworn to secrecy during and after the war.



