Members and guests of the Japanese Women’s Society Foundation gathered at Natsunoya Tea House on Feb. 3 for the organization’s shinnen enkai (New Year’s party) luncheon. The day included traditional Japanese New Year’s foods, entertainment and fellowship.

The bake sale table was covered with cookies, cupcakes, party mixes and other sweet treats, all available for purchase to support the JWSF. Also available for purchase were two JWSF books –– “Kokoro: Cherished Japanese Traditions” and “Sharing Our Heats Through Cooking.” Lucky Me prize drawings and fukubukuro (lucky grab bag) were also part of the fun.