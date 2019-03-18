“Pretty ga Osugiru (Way Too Kawaii),” premiers Friday, April 5 at 7:35 p.m.

Nankichi works for a mega publishing company and was the star of the literary editing department, but all of a sudden he gets transferred to a fashion magazine. “Why am I doing this job?!” Nankichi works resentfully, constantly making mistakes, and even butts heads with his colleagues. Yet as he witnesses the professionalism of the models, the cameramen, stylists, Harajuku shopkeepers and fellow editors, he becomes inspired and begins to grow. Hidden beneath the glitz and glamour of the fashion magazine world is a hot-blooded passionate spirit. Fully subtitled in English.