Gerald Kato

Commentary

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

As a young boy, Ted Tsukiyama was cast in an Ali‘iolani Elementary School Thanksgiving Day play as Captain Miles Standish, commander of the Plymouth Colony, a representative American who founded and forged the shape of the country. The experience made a deep and lasting impression on Tsukiyama — so much so that it came as a shock years later, in the weeks after Japan’s Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, that he and other Japåanese Americans serving in the Hawai‘i Territorial Guard were told they were being discharged