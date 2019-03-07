Hawai‘i’s AJA Flower Growers and Florists Have Kept the Industry Thriving

Dan Nakasone

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

“An ‘It’ Flower for a Feminist Movement” read the headline of a Nov. 29, 2017, article in the New York Times. The headline was referring to the newest Marc Jacobs Beauty campaign featuring activist-model Adwoa Aboah. In the accompanying photo, Aboah holds a glossy anthurium that matches the cherry red shade of her Le Marc liquid lip crayon.The NYT article went on to describe the big splash anthuriums were making in the New York fashion scene. Vases of anthuriums adorned the Glossier Showroom on Lafayette Street and Totokaelo’s store on Bowery. The flower also appeared in photo shoots for Uniqlo and Vogue magazine and in New York Fashion Week events. The list goes on and on.