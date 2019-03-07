Karleen Chinen

Commentary

We are reminded almost daily of how quickly we are losing our World War II veterans — the people that broadcast journalist Tom Brokaw called “The Greatest Generation.” In Hawai‘i, we see their names in the “Honor Roll” and “In Memoriam” columns in the newsletters of the various veterans groups. No one lives forever, but the realization that the men and women who sacrificed so much for their country during the war — a country that did not trust them — will be completely gone in a few years leaves me very sad. They have taught us so much about what it means to be an American. Because of their sacrifice, no one questions our loyalty as Americans today.