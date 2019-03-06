RYAN’S TABLE By Ryan Tatsumoto

Hawai‘i Herald Columnist

I’m not sure when this transformation began, probably sometime around when we entered our fourth decade of life. It started with simple expressions like, “These kids nowadays . . .” or “When I was your age . . .” That’s when you begin to realize that you’ve become your parents: shopping early in the morning to avoid the crowds, and eating dinner when the sun is still high in the sky.There is, however, at least one advantage to sitting down to an early evening meal. Happy hour!