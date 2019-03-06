DEAR FRANCES By Frances H. Kakugawa

Dear Frances,

Funny (but not ha-ha funny) that you would bring this (February’s column on “To Help Us Make It Through”) up now about our loved ones who are no longer here. Just yesterday, the once-a-week mow-and-blow guy asked, “How’s your mother?” I must have looked stricken because he immediately began back-pedaling, saying he thought I’d been taking care of my mother (and there we were standing on the wheelchair ramp still gracing the front doorway). Of course, I told him she had died a long time ago. I didn’t want to say how long and increase his embarrassment. So he began telling me about his grandmother and how she didn’t know him, but still knew the voice of his aunt, who cared for his grandmother. He concluded with how funny it is that she really loves ice cream now.