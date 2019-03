Departing Cherry Blossom Queen Melanie Carríe Looks Ahead to a New Chapter

Jodie Chiemi Ching

In the 2018 Cherry Blossom Festival souvenir booklet published by the festival’s sponsor, the Honolulu Japanese Junior Chamber of Commerce, queen contestant Melanie Camille Michiko Carríe wrote: “I am inspired by the idea that obstacles are stepping stones towards the future we desire.”Carríe persevered through the competition’s various phases and was selected the 66th Cherry Blossom Festival queen.