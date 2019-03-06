KATRINA EIKO SHIMOMURA
Parents: Karen and Arnold Shimomura
High School: Mililani High School
College/Degree: University of Hawai’i at Mänoa, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering candidate
Occupation: Student and Part-time Security
What or who drives you to keep moving forward?
“What inspires me to keep moving forward is my family. They’ve shown me strength from a young age. My mother had four children and worked as a teacher while my father worked his way up from being a custodian, to a teacher, then a vice principal. My grandparents helped raise my siblings and I, giving us things they never had growing up […]”