ARIEL KWAI YING KIYOMI LEE

Parents: David and Gail Lee

High School: Lutheran High School of Hawaii

College/Degree: Hawaii Pacific University, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Occupation: Behavioral Health Outpatient Program Coordinator and Therapist

What or who drives you to keep moving forward?

“My mom has been the most influential source of motivation for achieving my life goals. She often took me to work with her during school brakes where I observed her in her work environment as a low-income public housing manager […]”