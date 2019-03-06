JACQUELINE MIYUKI ARELLIANO

Parents: Janet and Dwayne Arelliano

High School: Sacred Hearts Academy

College/Degree: Whittier College, Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Science and minor in Biology

Occupation: Procurement Specifications Specialist I

What or who drives you to keep moving forward?

“Experiencing the quality traits of faithfulness, empathy and love drive me forward through life. We become stronger and unite as one when we are faithful to one another. We can empathize with another’s circumstances, whether it’s positive, negative or both, it gives us the opportunity to replace the feeling of loneliness with the feeling of being loved […]”