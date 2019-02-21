Jodie Chiemi Ching

In celebration of their centennial anniversaries, Aloha United Way and Servco Pacific Inc. are teaming up to honor their legacies of service to the community with a collaborative initiative aimed at addressing the root causes of Hawai‘i’s systemic and persistent social welfare issues. The initiative is titled the Hawaii Social Impact Project.

Servco’s chairman/CEO Mark Fukunaga and president/chief operating officer Rick Ching joined Aloha United Way COO Norm Baker at a Feb. 6 news conference at AUW’s offices to announce the launch of the Hawaii Social Impact Project. Fukunaga and Ching also presented a $200,000 check to AUW to help fund the initiative.