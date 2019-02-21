Free Time Developed Into a Creative Side Gig

Jodie Chiemi Ching

By day, Garrin Taga is an accounting specialist with Bank of Hawaii in downtown Honolulu. But when the 27-year-old Punahou grad isn’t crunching numbers, his hands are usually busy at work filling orders for his popular amigurumi creatures. Amigurumi is the Japanese art of knitting or crocheting small, stuffed yarn creatures.

The word “amigurumi” is a combination of the Japanese words ami, meaning “to knit or crochet,” and nuigurumi, meaning “stuffed doll.” Taga also includes needle felting in his amigurumi creations.