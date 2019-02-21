“Bokura wa Kiseki de Dekiteru (Miracles),” premiers Monday, March 4 at 7:35 p.m.

Kazuki Aikawa is an instructor of ethology at a university. Kazuki is a distracted sort with his own little world, having little interest for things not involving his beloved creatures and animals, and his passion often makes him disregarded with everything around him. While his dedication tends to put off those around him, they eventually come to understand his unwavering and purposeful lifestyle. Fully subtitled in English.