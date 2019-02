Members and supporters of the United Japanese Society of Hawaii welcomed the “Year of the Boar” at the organization’s 60th annual shinnen enkai on Jan. 12 at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i.

After observing a moment of silence in memory of deceased UJSH members, Onoe Kikunobukazu (Howard Asao) and Onoe Kikunobutomi (Brandon Goda) performed the New Year’s celebratory dance, “Gekkyuden.”