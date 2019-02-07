Chadö Urasenke Tankökai Hawaii Association hosted a traditional Hatsudate Shiki, or first tea of the year, on Jan. 20 in the Seiköan Tearoom at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i.

Special guests included Consul General of Japan in Honolulu Koichi Ito and his wife Misako; former Hawai‘i Gov. George Ariyoshi and his wife Jean; Dr. Robert Huey, former director of the University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa’s Center for Japanese Studies; Jason Ito, first vice-chair of the Honolulu Japanese Chamber of Commerce; Dr. Satoru Izutsu, retired dean of admissions for the University of Hawai‘i’s John A. Burns School of Medicine; Reyna Kaneko, president of Japan-America Society of Hawaii; Jacce Mikulanec, president and executive director of the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i; Dr. Dennis Ogawa, professor of American Studies at UH-Mänoa and president of Chadö Urasenke Tankökai Hawaii Association; and Sean O’Harrow, director of the Honolulu Museum of Art.