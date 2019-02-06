Hui O Laulima recently awarded $15,000 in grants to 10 organizations for specific projects aimed at perpetuating Okinawan culture. “Each awardee demonstrated potential to promote and expand the influence of our vibrant and colorful Okinawan culture,” noted HOL cultural grants committee chair Karen Fuse.

Hui O Laulima, which is a member-club of the Hawaii United Okinawa Association, is a nonprofit women’s organization that offers grants annually to individuals and organizations that promote and perpetuate the unique culture of Okinawa in Hawai‘i. Grants were awarded to: