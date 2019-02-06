Honpa Hongwanji Hilo Betsuin Buddhist Women’s Association will hold its shinnen enkai luncheon and general membership meeting on Sunday, Feb. 10, beginning at 10 a.m. in the Sangha Hall.

The 2019-2020 officers will be installed during the program. They are: Carole Tsutsumi, president, succeeding Karen Maedo; Deborah Fried, vice president; Bessie Kubo, recording secretary; Sue Okunami, corresponding secretary; Carolyn Mizuno, treasurer; Lillian Watanabe, assistant treasurer; and auditors Shizuho Ota, Janet Iida and Jane Miyasaki. The officers will be installed by Hilo Betsuin Rimban Shindo Nishiyama.