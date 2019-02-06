Honolulu Japanese Chamber of Commerce members and their guests rang in the “Year of the Boar (or Pig, if you prefer)” at the chamber’s 74th annual shinnenkai (New Year’s party) on Jan. 4 at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i. The event was attended by some 300 people, including HJCC members, their families and friends. The highlight of the event was the “Shoko Shiranami Gonin Otoko” play, featuring a new “class” of budding kabuki stars.

HJCC board chair Melanie Okazaki welcomed the guests and thanked co-chairs Rick Mishima and Ina Chang and their committee for putting together a memorable event.