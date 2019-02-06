Members of the Hawaii Ginoza Sonjin Kai celebrated the 70th anniversary of their club’s formation in 1948 by reconnecting with their Ginoza “cousins” in Okinawa at two events last November — a music and dance performance at the Hawaii Okinawa Center and a festive party at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i.

The Nov. 29 performance, titled “Ginoza Son: Geinou Kouryu Kouen (Yui), Volume 2,” featured a full program of music and dances by performers from Ginoza, including some dances and costuming never before seen in Hawai‘i.

