Daiso, the popular Japanese value store, opened its first Hawai‘i store on Dec. 12 at the Pearl City Shopping Center with a festive grand opening celebration, including taiko drumming by Kenny Endo and the Taiko Center of the Pacific. Daiso opened in the old Sanki location next to Ben Franklin. In Japan, Daiso is known for its inexpensive household goods, cosmetics, stationery and food items.



