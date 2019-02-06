The year 2020 will mark the 120th anniversary of the arrival of the first Okinawans in Hawai‘i. A project to commemorate that milestone is currently in the works, with the final product being a multimedia collection of original works about Okinawan heritage in Hawai‘i. The theme is “Our Okinawan Heritage in Hawai‘i.” Submissions are being accepted through June 30.

Production of the collection is being funded in part by a cultural grant from Hui O Laulima. The goal is to have the final product ready for release sometime in 2020.