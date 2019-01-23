FRIDAY, FEB.1
Midnight – Turbulent Highways
1:40 a.m. – Yakuza Warfare
3:40 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 5
4:40 a.m. – Four Sisters
6:30 a.m. – A Martial Crowd
8 a.m. – Heiji the Detective
9:40 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 4
11:10 a.m. – Code Between Brothers 6
12:40 p.m. – Mask of the Moon
2:10 p.m. – Heavenly Dragon
3:40 p.m. – Showdown of Men 3
5:10 p.m. – The Great King of Mongolia
6:40 p.m. – Slight Fever
7:50 p.m. – Port of Honor
9:40 p.m. – Heavenly Dragon
11:10 p.m. – Trials of an Okinawan Village