Set in the late 21st century, the unit No.9 is a special Police that uncover the unsolved cold cases by using a special MRI scanner. It can scan the brains of dead people in order to visualize memories from their lifetimes. Rookie agent Aoki and unit chief Maki are tasked with a new mission: they must visualize the memories of a man executed for murdering his own family, and also find his daughter Kinuko, who has been missing since the tragedy. However, the images extracted from the man’s brain show that the brutal homicides were actually committed by Kinuko…



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our Basic Online annual subscription.