“Suna no Tou (Tower of Sand),” premiers Monday, Feb. 5 at 7:35 p.m.

Aki Takano is a homemaker who had built an ordinary yet amply content family life. When she and her family move into a luxurious, high-rise condo with all the latest security advancements, Aki anticipates the start of the kind of family life of which dreams are made. Until, that is, she meets her creepy and scary neighbors. Behind the walls of this ivory tower, life is a social ecosystem dictated by strict rules and decorum of vainglorious housewife residents. The housewives’ behavior easily becomes sinister, as Aki begins to discover in unexpected ways. Someone is trying to tear her life and family apart. Will she be able to stand up and defend her beloved family? Is there another reason why the neighbors are targeting the Takano family? Fully subtitled.