Gwen Fujie has been selected as executive director of the Hawaii United Okinawa Association, succeeding the late Jane Serikaku, who held the post for approximately 12 years before passing last summer. Fujie assumed the position on Jan. 2.

Fujie’s ancestral roots in Okinawa are in Oroku and Yomitan. She is a member of Yomitan Club, Hui O Laulima and the Okinawan Genealogical Society of Hawaii, all member clubs of the HUOA. She is a past president of Hui O Laulima, chaired HUOA’s Irei no Hi (Battle of Okinawa Memorial Day) remembrance events and provided leadership training for HUOA. Gwen was also a 2015 HUOA Legacy Award recipient.