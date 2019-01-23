A Cozy Little Art Show by Hiroki and Setsuko Morinoue

Wayne Muromoto

Commentary

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

There’s a fine little shop/art gallery in an awful location for parking on Kamani Street, just off of Ward Avenue. It’s called Fishcake, and it’s where you will find Hawai‘i Island artists Hiroki and Setsuko Morinoue’s art show, “Big Fish, Little Fish.”

If the parking gods have mercy on your soul, you just might find street parking in this light industrial area of Kaka‘ako, but probably not. Or you could park right in front of the store in the 15-minute loading zone, dash in and hope you do your thing within that span of time.

Why even mention the hell of finding parking in an art review?