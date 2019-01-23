Erin Tanaka, a 15-year-old sophomore at Seabury Hall, was crowned queen of the 66th Chrysanthemum Festival last Dec. 8 at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku. Tanaka is the daughter of Lori and Kirk Tanaka of Wailuku.

Selected as princesses were:

• Lannie Hisashima, 16, of Ha‘ikü, a junior at King Kekaulike High School and the daughter of Kary and Debbie Hisashima.

• Kayleen Lau, 17, of Wailuku, a senior at Kamehameha Schools Maui and the daughter of Jonathan Lau and the late Mariye Sherri Tokunaga Lau.

• Jolee Tanaka, 16, of Wailuku, a junior at Maui High School and the daughter of Joanne and Dutch Tanaka-Akana.

• Kara Nakahashi, 16, of Wailuku, a junior at Henry Perrine Baldwin High School and the daughter of Mavis and Frankie Nakahashi.

