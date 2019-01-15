DIALOGUE BY Karleen Chinen

Happy New Year! There’s only room for 220 words in this issue’s Dialogue. So, here goes.

Due to the size of the venue, only a limited number of people were able to attend the June 7, 2018, Gannenmono Symposium at the Sheraton Waikiki Hotel to listen to the various presentations. The speakers graciously allowed the Herald to publish the text of their presentations so that we could share it with you, our readers. In this edition you will find the texts of Irene Hirano Inouye, Dr. Mark McNally, Dr. Akemi Kikumura Yano, Dr. Masako Iino and Dr. Michael Chun. University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa American Studies professor Dr. Dennis Ogawa spoke, as well, but not from a text. He asked that we share these thoughts that he believes reflect the “spirit and essence” of his presentation.