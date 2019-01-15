The Okinawan Genealogical Society of Hawaii celebrated 25 years since its formation with a party at the Hawaii Okinawa Center on Nov. 3. “Keishoo: Passing On to the Next Generation” was the theme of the celebration, which was dedicated to OGSH’s surviving charter members.

Current president Rodney Kohagura reviewed some of OGSH’s accomplishments, including its tour to Okinawa last March. He said the eight to 10 members who joined the tour “made tremendous discoveries about their families” and created stronger relations with Okinawa. Over the years, OGSH has developed ties with the Okinawa Prefectural Library and the Okinawa Hawaii Kyokai. OGSH is an associate member-club of the Hawaii United Okinawa Association and staffs the genealogy table at the annual Okinawan Festival. The club also supported the HUOA’s Hawaii Okinawa Plaza fundraising campaign with a $10,000 donation.