WHO/WHAT: Former Gov. George Ariyoshi, retired University of Hawai‘i President Dr. Fujio Matsuda, Hawaiian resource specialist Earl Kawa‘a and businessman Duane Kurisu will participate in a discussion related to the release of the book, “The Journey from Within: Lessons from Leaders on Finding Your Philosophical Core,” by Watermark Publishing. Honolulu-based management consultant Glenn T. Miyataki, who edited the collection of essays by international leaders, will moderate the discussion. Miyataki spent most of his professional career in cross-cultural management, advising governments and businesses on executive leadership, organizational development and strategic planning.

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Jan. 19, 1 p.m., at Barnes & Noble, Ala Moana Center.