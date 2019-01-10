WHO/WHAT: The Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i celebrates the “Year of the Boar” with its annual New Year’s ‘Ohana Festival, the state’s largest festival celebrating Japanese New Year’s traditions. Enjoy delicious food and a wide variety of crafts, entertainment, children’s games, cultural activities and more.

Among the festivities will be the opening ceremony of the 67th Cherry Blossom Festival. It will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the Teruya Courtyard stage. There will be a taiko performance and traditional blessing, followed by the unveiling of this year’s 11 queen contestants.

WHEN/WHERE: Sunday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at JCCH and Mo‘ili‘ili Field. For more information, visit www.jcch.com or call (808) 945-7633.

COST: Admission is free. Food will be available for purchase. Certain cultural activities may charge a small fee.