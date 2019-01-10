HISTORICAL FICTION BY Michael G. Malaghan

Chapter 144

Dr. Tebbits had left the waiting room with Takeshi and Tommy on his heels.

“I’ll find Kenta,” said Sachiko.

Haru stood up and took a step before stumbling. She grabbed on to a chair arm with one hand while the other clasped Sachiko’s shoulder.

“Okäsan, are you all right?”

“Am I all right?! I might be a widow in an hour!”

Haru immediately regretted this outburst.

“I’m sorry, Sachiko. I am so scared; I didn’t think.” She stepped back, her face flushed.

“You and Hiromi stay here. I’ll find Kenta.” When Sachiko opened her mouth to protest, Haru continued. “You two need to be here in case Dr. Tebbits needs your blood.”