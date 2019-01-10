WHO/WHAT: “From Artistry to Photography: Early Japanese Photographs” will be the subject of Dr. David Odo’s presentation to the University of Hawai‘i at Manoa Center for Japanese Studies. When is a photograph a souvenir and when is it a work of art? Odo, who is director of student programs and research curator of University Collections Initiatives at Harvard Art Museums, discusses this complex issue. He will discuss how tourist photographs, produced to appeal to foreign visitors of “exotic” lands, become scientific data.

WHEN/WHERE: Wednesday, Jan. 9, 12-1:30 p.m. in the Tokioka Room (Moore Hall 319) at UH-Manoa. Co-sponsored with the UH Departments of Art & Art History, Anthropology and History.

COST: Free For more information, email cjs@hawaii.edu.