Jodie Chiemi Ching

For the first time in over 50 years, a presentation of Japanese kabuki will be staged in Hawai‘i. “Kabuki in Hawaii 2019” is being presented in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the Honolulu Festival and the 150th anniversary of the 1868 arrival in Hawai‘i of the Gannenmono, the first Japanese immigrants who settled in Hawai‘i. The seven Hawai‘i performances are also being held to commemorate the name succession of kabuki actor Shikan Nakamura VIII and his three sons: Hashinosuke Nakamura IV, Fukunosuke Nakamura III and Utanosuke Nakamura IV. Similar performances were also staged in Beijing and Paris.