TUESDAY, JAN. 1

Midnight – The Purple Hooded Man

1:30 a.m. – Code Between Brothers 5

3 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 3 & 4

4:50 a.m. – The Most Dangerous Game

6:20 a.m. – A Fishwife’s Tale

7:50 a.m. – Ninja’s Mark

9:20 a.m. – Samurai Geisha

11 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5

Noon – The Man of Seven Faces

1:30 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel

3:10 p.m. – Yakuza of Seki

4:40 p.m. – Magistrate Ooka Legends

6:10 p.m. – Forty-seven Masterless Samurai Part 1

8 p.m. – Rainbow Over the Pacific

9:50 p.m. – The Passage to Japan