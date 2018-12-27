Visitors to the Hawai‘i State Library in downtown Honolulu are now greeted by the newly installed monument honoring the late Patsy Takemoto Mink, the first woman of color — and the first Asian American woman — to serve in the United States Congress. The Maui-born lawmaker’s decades in public service won her accolades as a trailblazing public servant and a champion of social justice. The monument, which is located in front of the historic library building, features both a life-size bronze statue of Mink, as well as a number of plaques with words spoken by Mink at different times in her political career.



