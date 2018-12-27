The United Japanese Society of Hawaii held its an- nual “Tsukimi no Kai,” or moon-viewing celebration, on Oct. 25 on the Great Lawn of the Bishop Museum. This year’s event, co-chaired by UJSH members Frances Nakachi Kuba and Cyrus Tamashiro, was open to the general public and included food booths and food trucks with a good selection to purchase and enjoy. Guests could also enjoy the entertainment on the main stage or walk around and enjoy various activities being held under tents set up on the lawn.



