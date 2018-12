Jacce Mikulanec has been selected as the new president and executive director of the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i, succeeding the retiring Carole Hayashi- no. Mikulanec’s first day on the job will be Jan. 1, 2019.

In a press release, JCCH board chair Ken Hayashida said Mikulanec’s “enthusiasm for JCCH’s mission, leadership in the community, and professional experience in local, state, national government relations, and fundraising impressed the board of directors.”