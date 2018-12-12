Gov. David Y. Ige

(Photos by Jodie Chiemi Ching)

Good morning and aloha.

First, I would like to thank the people of Hawai‘i for electing me to another term as your governor.

I find myself eager and excited about the prospect of tackling all that is before us.

And I look forward to working with all of you.

I know it sounds like a given — that we all work together.

But that is often easier said than done.

Moreover, without that collaboration — as we’ve seen in our nation’s capital — it can easily lead to gridlock.

And so, let us move forward, together.

‘Oni like käkou.