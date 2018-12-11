RYAN’S TABLE BY Ryan Tatsumoto

The Mrs. and I have been on a sushi binge for the past couple of months. About three or four times a year, we head over to Mitch’s Fish Market and Sushi Bar in the airport industrial area for a couple of reasons: their super-fresh seafood and their BYOB policy, which is great for wine and sake lovers like us.

Never heard of Mitch’s Fish Market and Sushi Bar?

Mitch’s is owned by Craig Mitchell, a native of South Africa. After traveling the globe, Craig settled in Hawai‘i, where he found work at a seafood distribution company that he eventually purchased. When his parents retired, they joined him in Hawai‘i. After enjoying retirement for a time, Craig’s father got bored, so Craig opened a small 14-seat sushi bar for his dad to run. In time, the sushi bar expanded into a full-sized restaurant with two sushi counters. That’s Mitch’s Fish Market and Sushi Bar.

After our first visit years ago, Mitch’s has been our go-to restaurant for sushi . . . that is, until we developed sushi-itis and embarked on our sushi tour.